US House Passes Bill Raising Debt Ceiling Through December 3

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2021) The US House of Representatives passed a piece of legislation that temporarily raises the debt ceiling through December 3 and prevents the country from defaulting on its debt.

The bill passed strictly along party lines by a 219-206 vote on Tuesday.

The Senate passed its own version of the bill on Friday in a vote of 50-48. The legislation will now be sent to President Joe Biden's desk to be signed into law.