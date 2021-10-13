US House Passes Bill Raising Debt Ceiling Through December 3
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Wed 13th October 2021 | 04:30 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2021) The US House of Representatives passed a piece of legislation that temporarily raises the debt ceiling through December 3 and prevents the country from defaulting on its debt.
The bill passed strictly along party lines by a 219-206 vote on Tuesday.
The Senate passed its own version of the bill on Friday in a vote of 50-48. The legislation will now be sent to President Joe Biden's desk to be signed into law.