US House Passes Bill To Restrict Some Chinese Companies In Stock Market

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 03rd December 2020 | 03:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2020) The US House of Representatives has passed legislation that would prevent some Chinese companies from listing their shares on US stock exchanges unless they adhere to auditing standards.

The House of Representatives on Wednesday passed the Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act by voice and the measure now heads to US President Donald Trump's desk for signature.

