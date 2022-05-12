US House Passes Legislation Seeking Ukraine Debt Relief on World Stage

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2022) US House lawmakers overwhelming passed a measure requiring Treasury Department officials to advocate for debt relief for Ukraine on the world stage, including at international financial institutions and through bilateral and multilateral frameworks.

The House of Representatives moved forward the legislation on Wednesday afternoon with by a margin of 362-56.

The measure requires US representatives to international financial institutions to advocate for the immediate suspension of all debt service payments owed by Ukraine and to provide them with concessional financial assistance.

The bill also calls on the Treasury Department to immediately pursue debt payment relief for Ukraine from other governments and commercial creditor groups through bilateral and multilateral frameworks.