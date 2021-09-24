US House Passes National Defense Authorization Act to Fund Pentagon in Fiscal Year 2022

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2021) The US House of Representatives on Thursday passed the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) with which it appropriated funding for the Defense Department for Fiscal Year 2022 and implemented several policies, including imposing sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.

"NEW: By a vote of 316-113, the House of Representatives has passed H.R. 4350," the House Armed Services tweeted.