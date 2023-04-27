US House Passes Republican Plan to Raise Debt Ceiling, Cut Government Spending

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2023) The US House of Representatives passed a Republican proposal to raise the United States' debt ceiling in exchange for cutting government spending and imposing other cost-saving measures, following stalled talks between House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and President Joe Biden.

House lawmakers passed the legislation, dubbed the Limit, Save, Grow Act, on Wednesday in a vote of 217-215.

The bill, which now heads to the Senate for consideration, would raise the debt ceiling and cut spending across the US Federal government, reducing budget deficits by approximately $4.8 trillion over the 2023-2033 period, according to the Congressional Budget Office.

Biden has said he will not negotiate with McCarthy on raising the debt ceiling, while McCarthy has said a "no-strings-attached" debt ceiling increase would not pass the House of Representatives.