US House Passes Republican Plan To Raise Debt Ceiling, Cut Government Spending

Faizan Hashmi Published April 27, 2023

US House Passes Republican Plan to Raise Debt Ceiling, Cut Government Spending

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2023) The US House of Representatives passed a Republican proposal to raise the United States' debt ceiling in exchange for cutting government spending and imposing other cost-saving measures, following stalled talks between House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and President Joe Biden.

House lawmakers passed the legislation, dubbed the Limit, Save, Grow Act, on Wednesday in a vote of 217-215.

The bill, which now heads to the Senate for consideration, would raise the debt ceiling and cut spending across the US Federal government, reducing budget deficits by approximately $4.8 trillion over the 2023-2033 period, according to the Congressional Budget Office.

Biden has said he will not negotiate with McCarthy on raising the debt ceiling, while McCarthy has said a "no-strings-attached" debt ceiling increase would not pass the House of Representatives.

