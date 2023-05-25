US House Passes Resolution Disapproving of Biden Student Loan Debt Cancellation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2023) The US House of Representatives passed a joint resolution expressing congressional disapproval of the Biden administration's attempt to cancel student loan debt.

House lawmakers passed the measure in a vote of 218-203 on Wednesday evening.

In August, President Joe Biden proposed a plan to partially cancel student debt in the United States for borrowers making less than $125,000 annually, which is estimated to cost approximately $400 billion.

The Biden administration's authority to cancel the debt is "completely unconstitutional," House Majority Leader Steve Scalise said in a statement on the resolution.

Six US states are also challenging the measure before the Supreme Court.