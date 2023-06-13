US House Passes Rules for Gas Stove Bills, Breaks Republican Protest Against Leadership

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2023) The US House of Representatives voted on Tuesday to advance rules for consideration of bills regarding the regulation of gas stoves and other issues, ending a deadlock caused by a protest by some Republican lawmakers over the party's leadership in the chamber.

House lawmakers passed the rules measure in a vote of 218-209.

Last week, a dozen Republican lawmakers joined Democrats to stop consideration of the bills in a protest of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's handling of the debt ceiling deal, as well as other legislative issues.

Members of both parties and chambers, including members of the House Freedom Caucus, expressed opposition to the McCarthy-Biden debt deal, which ultimately made its way through Congress earlier this month.

Republicans also tied their protest votes to an alleged attempt by House Republican leaders to threaten to withhold consideration of a gun regulation reform bill by Congressman Andrew Clyde if he voted against the debt ceiling deal.

The rules measure passed by the House on Tuesday provides for the consideration of Clyde's legislation.