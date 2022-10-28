UrduPoint.com

US House Republicans Launch Probe Of Biden's Oil Reserve Release - Letter

Published October 28, 2022

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2022) A group of Republican congressmen sent a letter to Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm requesting documents and information related to the Biden administration's alleged plans to ban oil and gas exports as well as to the potential misuse of the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, the US House Oversight and Reform Committee said.

"In a letter to US Department of Energy (DOE) Secretary Jennifer Granholm, the Republican lawmakers request all documents and information related to the Biden Administration's potential plans to ban oil and gas exports, as well as the DOE's role in the potential misuse of the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR)," the Oversight and Reform Committee said in a press release on Thursday.

The lawmakers who signed the letter include Subcommittee on Civil Rights and Civil Liberties Ranking Member Nancy Mace and Oversight and Reform Committee Ranking Member James Comer, among others.

"We are concerned that the president (Joe Biden) may soon impose an oil and gas export ban that will result in even higher gas prices, supply chain issues, global market upheaval, and reduced energy security for the US and our allies," the letter said.

The lawmakers said in the letter that a potential ban on oil exports will lead to oversaturation of domestic refineries that are not well-prepared to process additional volumes of light crude while the Biden administration continues to deplete the SPR.

Any additional release from the SPR to cover future foreign fuel bans or price fluctuations is "a short-sighted fix that would inadvertently exacerbate US vulnerability," the lawmakers said.

On Wednesday, data from the Energy Information Administration showed that the US emergency oil reserve is less than 2 million barrels from breaking below the key 400-million-barrel level after last week's outflow of almost 3.5 million barrels.

Gasoline at the pump in the United States reached a record high of $5 per gallon in mid-June but has come down since to an average of below $4.

