US House Rules Committee Holds Hearing On Republican Debt Limit, Spending Plan

Muhammad Irfan Published April 26, 2023

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2023) The US House Rules Committee held a hearing to discuss Republicans' plan to address government spending and raise the nation's debt ceiling, during which lawmakers debated the proposal meant to reduce the United States deficit by approximately $4.8 trillion over a decade.

The panel discussed the Limit, Save, Grow Act of 2023, which would increase the debt limit in exchange for cutting government spending, recovering unspent COVID-19 relief funds, and imposing other cost-saving measures.

"House Republicans have not hesitated to use the debt ceiling as a political cudgel. This is extortion," Ranking Member Jim McGovern said on Tuesday. "If Democrats don't give Speaker (Kevin) McCarthy everything he wants, Republicans want to literally push the entire economy off a cliff, causing catastrophic, lasting, irreparable damage to America.

"

The legislation comes after negotiations between McCarthy and US President Joe Biden to raise the debt ceiling stalled earlier this year. The US is set to default on its debt later this year if the limit is not raised.

The bill would reduce budget deficits by about $4.8 trillion from 2023-2033, the Congressional Budget Office said on Tuesday.

McGovern criticized Republicans for not taking the bill through "regular order" without typical hearings and markups.

The US national debt is a "ticking time bomb" that will detonate without responsible action, McCarthy said earlier this month.

The US national debt is approximately $31.46 trillion, according to Treasury Department data.

