US House Speaker McCarthy Believes US Won't Default On Debt

US House Speaker McCarthy Believes US Won't Default on Debt

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2023) US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said on Wednesday he believes that the United States will not default on its debt.

"I think, at the end of the day, we do not have the debt default. I think we finally got the President to agree to negotiate," McCarthy told CNBC.

He expressed the confidence that Republicans and Democrats have a basis for a possible solution.

"The only thing I am confident about is now we have a structure to find a way to come to a conclusion," he said.

McCarthy warned that the two sides have very little time to negotiate, but they have to demonstrate their readiness.

"The timeline is very tight, but we are going to make sure that we are in the room and get this done," he noted.

The US Congressional Budget Office warned last week that the country faced a "significant risk" of defaulting within the first two weeks of June if lawmakers fail to increase the amount of debt the country is legally allowed to take on.

The White House said on Tuesday that Biden will cancel his trips to Australia and Papua New Guinea scheduled for next week due to ongoing negotiations with congressional leaders on the raising of the debt limit.

