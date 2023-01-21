WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2023) US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said he has accepted President Joe Biden's invitation to discuss the situation regarding the United States' national debt and a possible increase of the debt ceiling imposed by Congress.

"President Biden: I accept your invitation to sit down and discuss a responsible debt ceiling increase to address irresponsible government spending," McCarthy said via Twitter on Friday.

On Thursday, the Treasury Department said it started taking extraordinary measures to avoid a government debt default by temporarily suspending payments not immediately needed for essential programs or to keep the government running.

Last week, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned that the United States will soon reach its outstanding debt limit. The US national debt stands at approximately $31.46 trillion, according to Treasury Department data.

On Friday, Yellen warned that the United States risks sparking a recession or global financial crisis if Congress does not soon address the debt limit. The United States will automatically default on its payments if Congress fails to raise the limit and would also obstruct basic US government functions.