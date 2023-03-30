US House Speaker McCarthy Says Prepared to Meet With Biden on Debt Ceiling 'Any Time'

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2023) US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said on Thursday that he is prepared to meet with President Joe Biden at any time to negotiate a debt ceiling raise, but that Biden does not appear interested in meeting.

"(Biden) apparently doesn't want to meet, and I don't understand why," McCarthy said during a press conference. "I'm ready at any time, at any moment. I'll come tonight."

Last month, Biden and McCarthy met to discuss raising the debt ceiling and other economic policy matters, following which both leaders said they hope for further talks.

McCarthy reiterated Republican calls to address rising government spending before authorizing a higher borrowing limit.

Last week, McCarthy said Biden is jeopardizing US financial markets by delaying negotiations on a debt ceiling raise. In response, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Congress has a constitutional obligation to address the debt limit and urged Republicans to "stop playing games" with the economy.

Biden welcomes a separate conversation with McCarthy on the US' fiscal future, Jean-Pierre added.

Failing to raise the debt ceiling could be catastrophic, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said earlier this month. The Treasury has already taken extraordinary measures ahead of a potential default on US financial obligations later this year.