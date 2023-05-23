UrduPoint.com

US House Speaker Says Defense Cuts Shouldn't Be On Table In Ongoing Debt Limit Talks

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 23, 2023 | 04:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2023) US defense cuts should not be on the table in ongoing negotiations with the White House to raise the national debt limit, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said after meeting with President Joe Biden.

"The President was just at the G7 talking about the fear the challenge of what China's doing," McCarthy said Monday evening. "We watch what's happening in Ukraine, we've watched the amount of weaponry we had to provide Ukraine, we don't want to make America in a threatening position. So no defense should not be on the table."

