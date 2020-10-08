US House Speaker Says No to Standalone Airline Relief Bill

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2020) US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told reporters on Thursday she will not support a standalone relief bill for the airline industry.

President Donald Trump in a tweet on Tuesday urged the House and Senate to pass $25 billion in airline industry aid.

The president earlier this week postponed talks on a multi-trillion COVID-19 relief package until after the election.

"There is no standalone bill without a bigger bill," Pelosi said when asked about the standalone airline aid legislation pushed by Republicans.

Pelosi said she would not back a standalone bill without assurances of broader legislation to help employees in other industries, families and school children in dealing with COVID-19.