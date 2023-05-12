UrduPoint.com

US House Speaker Says Not Enough Progress Made On Debt Ceiling Talks To Reconvene Leaders

Muhammad Irfan Published May 12, 2023 | 03:00 AM

US House Speaker Says Not Enough Progress Made on Debt Ceiling Talks to Reconvene Leaders

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2023) US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said the postponement of the meeting between President Joe Biden and the congressional leadership on raising the debt ceiling was due to the fact that not enough progress was made during the staff-level talks and should not be seen as a delay.

"The White House didn't cancel the meeting - all of the leaders decided that it's probably in the best of our interest to let the staff meet again before we get back together," McCarthy said on Thursday. "It's not a delay... I don't think there is enough progress for the leaders to get back together."

McCarthy said he expects the leaders to meet again sometime next week. Postponement should not be read as a signal that talks are falling apart, McCarthy said earlier, adding that it will be more productive to let staff meet again, according to an NBC report.

Biden is feeling the pressure of negotiations as the time until a potential default dwindles, McCarthy said. The Treasury Department has said that the United States could default on its financial obligations as early as June.

Biden met with congressional leaders earlier this week to discuss raising the debt ceiling, during which both sides reiterated their stances; Republicans have proposed a plan to raise the debt ceiling in exchange for cuts to government spending, while Democrats have insisted on raising it without concessions.

The leaders were set to meet again on Friday, while staff met in the meanwhile to advance negotiations.

