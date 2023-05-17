US House Speaker Says 'Still Very Far Apart' With White House on Raising Debt Limit

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2023) US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said on Tuesday that Republican congressional leaders are "still very far apart" from President Joe Biden on the issue of raising the debt limit after they met for the second time on the matter amid a looming US government default in June.

"We are still very far apart," McCarthy said following the meeting.

However, McCarthy said it is possible to reach a deal on the raising the debt ceiling by the end of this week and added that in it is not very difficult to get an agreement that could save the country from defaulting on its financial obligations.