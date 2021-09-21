(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2021) The House of Representatives is going to pass by bipartisan agreement a bill to fund the US government through December to avoid a shutdown and will suspend the Federal debt limit through 2022, Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Monday.

"This week, the House of Representatives will pass legislation to fund the government through December of this year to avoid a needless government shutdown that would harm American families and our economic recovery before the September 30 deadline," Pelosi said in a tweet. "(A)n extension of government funding through December will provide an appropriate amount of time for (the) bipartisan, bicameral process to come to completion."