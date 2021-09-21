UrduPoint.com

US House To Pass Bill To Fund Gov't Till 2022, Suspend Debt Limit Until 2023 - Speaker

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 21st September 2021 | 12:20 AM

US House to Pass Bill to fund Gov't Till 2022, Suspend Debt Limit Until 2023 - Speaker

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2021) The House of Representatives is going to pass by bipartisan agreement a bill to fund the US government through December to avoid a shutdown and will suspend the Federal debt limit through 2022, Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Monday.

"This week, the House of Representatives will pass legislation to fund the government through December of this year to avoid a needless government shutdown that would harm American families and our economic recovery before the September 30 deadline," Pelosi said in a tweet. "(A)n extension of government funding through December will provide an appropriate amount of time for (the) bipartisan, bicameral process to come to completion."

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Nancy September December Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Centre plans to employ 1,000 ..

Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Centre plans to employ 1,000 people in next 5 years

2 hours ago
 China Media Group only official Chinese media at E ..

China Media Group only official Chinese media at Expo 2020 Dubai

2 hours ago
 Transatlantic tensions hit UN as US budges on trav ..

Transatlantic tensions hit UN as US budges on travel

19 minutes ago
 ACJP recuses to hear case regarding additional tax ..

ACJP recuses to hear case regarding additional tax on pesticide

19 minutes ago
 Three out of four fire victims passes away in hosp ..

Three out of four fire victims passes away in hospital

19 minutes ago
 Partly cloudy weather forecast for Balochistan

Partly cloudy weather forecast for Balochistan

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.