WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2021) The US House of Representatives will pass legislation to fund the US government through December to avoid a shutdown and will suspend the Federal debt limit through 2022, Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Monday.

"This week, the House of Representatives will pass legislation to fund the government through December of this year to avoid a needless government shutdown that would harm American families and our economic recovery before the September 30 deadline," Pelosi said via Twitter. "(A)n extension of government funding through December will provide an appropriate amount of time for (the) bipartisan, bicameral process to come to completion.

"

The legislation will include the Biden administration's request to provide emergency funding to help those devastated by the recent natural disasters as well as to help resettle Afghan evacuees in the United States, Pelosi added.

"We believe a suspension of the debt limit through December 2022 would provide an amount of time commensurate with the debt incurred as a result of passing last winter's bipartisan $908 billion emergency COVID-19 relief legislation," Pelosi said.

The legislation will also include a suspension of the debt limit through December 2022 to once again meet US federal government obligations and protect the full faith and credit of the United States, she added.