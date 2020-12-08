US House to Vote on 1-Week Funding Measure After Failing to Reach Budget Deal - Hoyer

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2020) The US House of Representatives is set to consider on December 10 a resolution on budget funding for the duration of a week after lawmakers failed to reach a budget deal, Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said on Monday.

"I am disappointed that we have not yet reached agreement on government funding.

The House will vote on Wednesday on a one-week CR [continuing resolution] to keep government open while negotiations continue," Hoyer said via Twitter.

The US government may be shutdown at the end of the week if Congress is unable to pass a bill on funding Federal agencies.

The last government shutdown, albeit a partial one, occurred between late December 2018 and late January 2019.