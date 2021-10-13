US Household Growth Lowest Ever Recorded for Decade Ending in 2020 - Report

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2021) The number of US households recorded in the 2020 census increased by the smallest number in decennial population counts dating back to 1850, the Pew Research Center said in a report on Thursday.

"The 2020 census counted 126.8 million occupied households, representing 9% growth over the 116.7 million households counted in the 2010 census," the report said. "That single-digit growth was more anemic than the prior record low percentage growth of households (11%) during the previous decade."

The decennial census has counted the number of US households on a consistent basis dating back to 1850, the report said.

Factors cited included sluggish population growth of 7.5 percent in the 2010s, the smallest increase since the 1930s, the report said.

Another demographic trend cited was a growing number of multi-generational households, the report added.

In 2016, 20 percent of the US population lived in families with two or more adult generations under the same roof , up from 12 percent in 1980, according to the report.