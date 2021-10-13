UrduPoint.com

US Household Growth Lowest Ever Recorded For Decade Ending In 2020 - Report

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 13th October 2021 | 01:10 AM

US Household Growth Lowest Ever Recorded for Decade Ending in 2020 - Report

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2021) The number of US households recorded in the 2020 census increased by the smallest number in decennial population counts dating back to 1850, the Pew Research Center said in a report on Thursday.

"The 2020 census counted 126.8 million occupied households, representing 9% growth over the 116.7 million households counted in the 2010 census," the report said. "That single-digit growth was more anemic than the prior record low percentage growth of households (11%) during the previous decade."

The decennial census has counted the number of US households on a consistent basis dating back to 1850, the report said.

Factors cited included sluggish population growth of 7.5 percent in the 2010s, the smallest increase since the 1930s, the report said.

Another demographic trend cited was a growing number of multi-generational households, the report added.

In 2016, 20 percent of the US population lived in families with two or more adult generations under the same roof , up from 12 percent in 1980, according to the report.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Same 2016 2020 From Million

Recent Stories

India&#039;s public broadcaster to beam T20 World ..

India&#039;s public broadcaster to beam T20 World Cup in UAE and Oman

2 hours ago
 RAK Ruler receives Minister of Federal Supreme Cou ..

RAK Ruler receives Minister of Federal Supreme Council Affairs

2 hours ago
 Bank deposits up 0.7% to AED1,928.7 bn by end of A ..

Bank deposits up 0.7% to AED1,928.7 bn by end of August: CBUAE

2 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid visits African dining hall Alk ..

Mohammed bin Rashid visits African dining hall Alkebulan at Expo 2020 Dubai

2 hours ago
 Volcano forces hundreds more to flee on Spanish is ..

Volcano forces hundreds more to flee on Spanish island

42 minutes ago
 UK shares new post-Brexit trade plan for N.Ireland ..

UK shares new post-Brexit trade plan for N.Ireland with EU

42 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.