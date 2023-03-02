UrduPoint.com

US Imposes New Iran-Related Sanctions - Treasury Department

The United States has imposed a new round of sanctions on Iran targeting the country's petrochemical sector, the Treasury Department announced on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2023) The United States has imposed a new round of sanctions on Iran targeting the country's petrochemical sector, the Treasury Department announced on Thursday.

Iran's Bushehr Petrochemical Company and Shiraz Petrochemical Company were among those targeted with new sanctions, the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control indicated in a notice on its website.

The sanctions also target two-China based shipping companies � Global Marine Ship Management Company Ltd. and Shanghai Xuanrun Shipping Company Limited � as well as the Vietnam-based Golden Lotus Oil Gas and Real Estate Joint Stock Company.

The US also added 20 shipping vessels to its sanctions list, including tankers based in China, Hong Kong, Vietnam and Panama, according to the notice.

