US imposes record $7.5 billion tariffs on EU

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) :The United States slapped tariffs on a record $7.5-billion worth of European goods Friday, with Airbus, French wine and Scottish whiskies among the high-profile targets.

The tariffs, which took effect at 0001 in Washington (0401 GMT), were imposed despite pleas from European officials for a last-minute reprieve and French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire warning of retaliation.