UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Imposes Record $7.5 Billion Tariffs On EU

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 18th October 2019 | 09:20 AM

US imposes record $7.5 billion tariffs on EU

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) :The United States slapped tariffs on a record $7.5-billion worth of European goods Friday, with Airbus, French wine and Scottish whiskies among the high-profile targets.

The tariffs, which took effect at 0001 in Washington (0401 GMT), were imposed despite pleas from European officials for a last-minute reprieve and French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire warning of retaliation.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Washington United States From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 minute ago

Poor visibility warning

9 hours ago

UAE Rulers condole with Saudi King over pilgrim de ..

9 hours ago

UAE participates in 141st Assembly of IPU in Serbi ..

9 hours ago

Exports, economy graph increasing by better polici ..

9 hours ago

Trump Says US-Turkish Ceasefire Saved Kurdish Live ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.