US Imposes Sanctions on 11 Russian Banks, 3 Financial Institutions - Treasury

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2023) The United States imposed sanctions on 11 Russian banks and three financial institutions as part of a new package of measures on the first anniversary of the beginning of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, the US Department of the Treasury said in a press release on Friday.

"OFAC (The Office of Foreign Assets Control) today is designating over a dozen financial institutions in Russia, including one of the top-ten largest banks by asset value," the press release said.

The list of sanctioned Russian banks includes Credit Bank of Moscow, Lanta Bank, Metallurgical Investment Bank, MTS Bank, Novosibirsk Social Commercial Bank, Bank Saint-Petersburg, Bank Primorye, SDM-Bank, Ural Bank for Reconstruction and Development, Bank Uralsib, Bank Zenit, according to the release.

The United States also designated OOO Zenit Finance, OOO Zenit Leasing, and OOO Zenit Factoring MSP for being owned or controlled by, or for having acted or purported to act for or on behalf of, directly or indirectly, Bank Zenit, the release added.