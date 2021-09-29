UrduPoint.com

US In Contact With OPEC, Global Partners On Setting Oil Prices - White House

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Wed 29th September 2021 | 12:10 AM

US in Contact with OPEC, Global Partners on Setting Oil Prices - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2021) The United States continues to speak with international partners including the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) to set oil prices in the market and support recovery efforts amid rising energy prices, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Tuesday.

"We continue to speak to international partners including OPEC on the importance of competitive markets and setting prices and doing more to support the recovery," Psaki said during a press briefing when asked about the US response to oil prices rising to $80 per barrel. "We are closely monitoring."

Psaki added that the Biden administration is looking at every means possible to help lower gas prices.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

White House Oil United States Gas Market

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Inspector General of Ro ..

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Inspector General of Royal Moroccan Armed Forces

1 hour ago
 Al Bowardi visits headquarters of National Service ..

Al Bowardi visits headquarters of National Service and Reserve Authority

1 hour ago
 Executive Office of AML/CTF strengthens cooperatio ..

Executive Office of AML/CTF strengthens cooperation with GCC&#039;s General Secr ..

2 hours ago
 Moscow Source on Putin's Interpreter: That's What ..

Moscow Source on Putin's Interpreter: That's What US Delegations Are Thinking Ab ..

7 minutes ago
 Hefty funds approved for various uplift projects o ..

Hefty funds approved for various uplift projects of the province: CM Balochistan ..

7 minutes ago
 President for businessmen role to aware women, PWD ..

President for businessmen role to aware women, PWDs on govt's welfare initiative ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.