US in Contact with OPEC, Global Partners on Setting Oil Prices - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2021) The United States continues to speak with international partners including the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) to set oil prices in the market and support recovery efforts amid rising energy prices, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Tuesday.

"We continue to speak to international partners including OPEC on the importance of competitive markets and setting prices and doing more to support the recovery," Psaki said during a press briefing when asked about the US response to oil prices rising to $80 per barrel. "We are closely monitoring."

Psaki added that the Biden administration is looking at every means possible to help lower gas prices.