US in Talks With OPEC Nations After Rejected Bid to Increase Oil Production - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2021) The United States is currently engaged in diplomacy with the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, a 23-nation alliance known as OPEC+, despite the group rejecting a US bid to increase oil production amid the ongoing energy crisis, State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Thursday.

"We are engaged in diplomacy with member states of OPEC," Price said during a press briefing in response to a question whether the United States is concerned by OPEC+ rejection of its request to increase oil production.