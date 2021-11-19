UrduPoint.com

US In Touch With Oil Producers, China To Ensure Vital Supplies Available - White House

US in Touch With Oil Producers, China to Ensure Vital Supplies Available - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2021) The United States has been in contact with oil producing nations and with China to ensure the necessary oil supply is available but there is no update on those efforts at present, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Friday.

When asked whether the US government had heard back from China, Japan, India and South Korea on a coordinated release of an emergency oil stockpile, Psaki said, "I don't have any update to provide to you today."

"We have been in touch with a range of officials and leaders from countries, including China, including other countries around the world that are oil producers, about ensuring there is adequate supply out there, but I don't have any update for today," Psaki said.

