US in Touch With Poland, Bulgaria Over Last 24 Hours After Russia Cut Gas - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2022) The United States has been in contact with government officials from Poland and Bulgaria in the last 24 hours following Russia's decision to suspend natural gas supply to those countries for failing to make payments in rubles, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Wednesday.

"Polish leaders have said they have the capacity through the reserves and other inputs right now for the moment and Bulgaria has said is also looking at other import actions," Psaki told a press briefing. "So we are working and we have been working to address over the long term. We have been in touch with these leaders over the last 24 hours."