UrduPoint.com

US In Touch With Poland, Bulgaria Over Last 24 Hours After Russia Cut Gas - White House

Muhammad Irfan Published April 28, 2022 | 12:30 AM

US in Touch With Poland, Bulgaria Over Last 24 Hours After Russia Cut Gas - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2022) The United States has been in contact with government officials from Poland and Bulgaria in the last 24 hours following Russia's decision to suspend natural gas supply to those countries for failing to make payments in rubles, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Wednesday.

"Polish leaders have said they have the capacity through the reserves and other inputs right now for the moment and Bulgaria has said is also looking at other import actions," Psaki told a press briefing. "So we are working and we have been working to address over the long term. We have been in touch with these leaders over the last 24 hours."

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Import Russia White House Bulgaria Poland United States Gas From Government

Recent Stories

Greece to Pay for Russian Gas in May, Expects No S ..

Greece to Pay for Russian Gas in May, Expects No Supply Disruptions - Athens

6 minutes ago
 US House Passes Resolution Urging Russia to Releas ..

US House Passes Resolution Urging Russia to Release Convicted Spy Paul Whelan

6 minutes ago
 Yaroshenko Says His Health 'Not Very Good,' as He ..

Yaroshenko Says His Health 'Not Very Good,' as He Was Tortured in US

8 minutes ago
 US Crude Stocks up 3rd Time in 4 Weeks as Reserve ..

US Crude Stocks up 3rd Time in 4 Weeks as Reserve Oil Floods Market - Energy Age ..

8 minutes ago
 Estonia's Gas Company Eesti Gaas Not Planning to P ..

Estonia's Gas Company Eesti Gaas Not Planning to Pay for Russian Gas in Rubles - ..

8 minutes ago
 NAB's performance lauded

NAB's performance lauded

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.