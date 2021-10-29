UrduPoint.com

US Income Dropped 1% In Sept As Pandemic Aid Ended: Govt

Faizan Hashmi 26 seconds ago Fri 29th October 2021 | 07:39 PM

US income dropped 1% in Sept as pandemic aid ended: govt

Americans saw their incomes drop by a full percentage point in September as pandemic aid programs to support the unemployed ended that month, according to Commerce Department data released Friday

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2021 ) :Americans saw their incomes drop by a full percentage point in September as pandemic aid programs to support the unemployed ended that month, according to Commerce Department data released Friday.

While the decline in income was greater than expected, the report said personal consumption expenditures (PCE) increased by a better-than-forecast 0.6 percent, as consumers channeled their money toward services like health care, restaurants and hotels.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Money September Commerce

Recent Stories

UAE-chaired 6th AIIB Board of Governors Meeting co ..

UAE-chaired 6th AIIB Board of Governors Meeting concludes by building on interna ..

39 minutes ago
 KWSB shuts down Sherpao Hydrant

KWSB shuts down Sherpao Hydrant

29 seconds ago
 Prof. Dr. Abdul Razzaq assumed the charge as Vice ..

Prof. Dr. Abdul Razzaq assumed the charge as Vice Chancellor of University of Gw ..

30 seconds ago
 Sweet Home serving orphans to make them responsibl ..

Sweet Home serving orphans to make them responsible citizen: IGP

32 seconds ago
 Four die of coronavirus in KP

Four die of coronavirus in KP

5 minutes ago
 46,733 motorcyclists fined during last 45 days

46,733 motorcyclists fined during last 45 days

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.