US income dropped 1% in Sept as pandemic aid ended: govt

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2021 ) :Americans saw their incomes drop by a full percentage point in September as pandemic aid programs to support the unemployed ended that month, according to Commerce Department data released Friday.

While the decline in income was greater than expected, the report said personal consumption expenditures (PCE) increased by a better-than-forecast 0.6 percent, as consumers channeled their money toward services like health care, restaurants and hotels.