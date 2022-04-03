UrduPoint.com

US Increases Oil Imports From Russia By 43% In Past Week - Russian Official

Umer Jamshaid Published April 03, 2022 | 08:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2022) The United States over the past week has increased imports of Russian oil by 43%, reaching 100,000 barrels per day, Deputy Secretary of the Russian Security Council Mikhail Popov said on Sunday.

"The US forced Europeans to introduce anti-Russian sanctions, while not only continuing to import oil from Russia, but increasing volume of (oil) deliveries for the past week by 43% up to 100,000 barrels per day! Besides, Washington allowed its companies to import mineral fertilizer from Russia, listing it as essential goods," Popov told Komsomolskaya Pravda newspaper.

