MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2020) The United States in July increased its oil supplies to Europe, pushing out traditional local suppliers such as Russia with its Urals brand, the Reuters news agency reported, citing the Refinitiv Eikon market database and traders.

According to Refinitiv Eikon, the oil shipments from the US to Europe increased in July for the first time since the new OPEC+ deal entered into force in May. The US oil supplies have increased in total by 600,000 tonnes, reaching approximately 3.1 million tonnes.

While the US is increasing its export amounts, Russia is operating under the OPEC+ deal, meaning its oil supplies to Europe have been going down since May, reaching a 20-year low, the agency says. At the same time, Europe's oil refineries are suffering from a deficit due to high competition for local oil brands, with many of them also decreasing their utilization amid the weak economy.

As one Urals trader told the agency, the US oil is pushing against local brands, but as soon as the prices decrease, the exporters are cutting their supply schedules even more, resulting in even less oil.

On April 12, the OPEC+ countries agreed to reduce oil production by 9.7 million barrels per day for three months, followed by 7.7 million per day for the year's second half, and then 5.8 million per day until April 2022.

Since the US is not a participant of the agreement, it is pursuing an independent energy policy, with its companies acting accordingly.