US Increasing LNG Exports To EU With Support From Federal Government - Industry Group

US Increasing LNG Exports to EU With Support From Federal Government - Industry Group

The United States is increasing its capacity to export more liquefied natural gas (LNG) to the European Union after the Department of Energy recently approved several pending permits with more approvals coming, Center for LNG and the Natural Gas Supply Association spokesperson Daphne Magnuson told Sputnik on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2022) The United States is increasing its capacity to export more liquefied natural gas (LNG) to the European Union after the Department of Energy recently approved several pending permits with more approvals coming, Center for LNG and the Natural Gas Supply Association spokesperson Daphne Magnuson told Sputnik on Thursday.

"We (the United States) have been Europe's largest supplier of LNG throughout their energy crisis, and we reaffirm our willingness to help our customers there," Magnuson said. "We have been operating our export facilities at full capacity this winter and are adding incremental volume with the recent approval of pending permits by the Department of Energy, with more approvals waiting."

Europe Energy Crisis European Union United States Gas

