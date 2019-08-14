US Independent Oil Refining Corporation CITGO Names Venezuela Vet as New CEO - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2019) CITGO, one of the largest independent oil refining corporations in the United States, has named a veteran chemical engineer with experience in the Venezuela oil industry as its next CEO, the company announced in a press release on Wednesday.

"The board of Directors of CITGO Petroleum Corporation has selected Carlos E. Jorda to occupy the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) position after a thorough and extensive search process that began earlier this year," the release said.

Jorda enjoyed extensive knowledge of CITGO and its stakeholders based on his previous positions as President of PDV America and Chairman of the CITGO Board of Directors, the company, which is the fifth largest independent oil refiner in the United States, said.

Jorda held several leadership positions in Petroleos de Venezuela, SA (PDVSA) in both the United States and Venezuela, including overseeing the company's refining and marketing operations, CITGO said.

"With his understanding of the company, its shareholder and the geopolitical landscape in which the company operates, we believe that Carlos Jorda is the right person for the job," CITGO Chairwoman Luisa Palacios said.

Jorda was a veteran chemical engineer with half a century of experience in the international oil and gas industry covering refining, corporate planning, finance and upstream.