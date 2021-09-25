US, India to Co-Host Fourth Indo-Pacific Business Forum in Late October - White House

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2021) The United States and India will be co-hosting the fourth annual Indo-Pacific business Forum in late October, the White House said in a fact sheet on US-India global leadership released on Friday.

"On October 28-29, 2021, the United States and India will co-host the fourth annual Indo-Pacific Business Forum (IPBF), which will bring together leaders in government, industry, media and non-profits from across the Indo-Pacific," the White House said.

The fact sheet was released following a meeting between US President Joe Biden and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday aimed at strengthening bilateral relations between the two nations in the Indo-Pacific.

The IPBF is meant to underscore joint US-India commitments to a positive economic agenda for the Indo-Pacific region, advance policy developments, announce new investments and build relationships between the private sector and governments in the region, the White House said.