US, Indian Finance Ministers Meet in New Delhi to Discuss Economic, G20 Cooperation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2022) US Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen held a meeting with Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as part of her one-day visit to New Delhi on Friday, the Indian finance ministry said.

"Union Finance Minister Smt. (Sitharaman) and US Treasury Secretary Dr. (Yellen) meet ahead of the 9th meeting of India-US Economic Financial Partnership #EFP, in New Delhi, today (Friday)," the ministry said on Twitter.

Yellen and Sitharaman will chair the ninth US-India EFP dialogue later in the day.

The ministers are expected to discuss issues related to India-US cooperation in the G20, the sustainability of supply chains, the global economy and macroeconomic prospects.

After the EFP, Yellen will join Sitharaman for a discussion with executives of major Indian and American companies.

In addition, Yellen is scheduled to meet with technology sector leaders and visit the microsoft India Development Center.