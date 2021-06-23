UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Indices Rise At Open As Rally Continues

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 23rd June 2021 | 07:42 PM

US indices rise at open as rally continues

Wall Street opened higher on Wednesday,continuing a rally that began earlier in the week as traders bet that inflation was less of a threat than once feared

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :Wall Street opened higher on Wednesday,continuing a rally that began earlier in the week as traders bet that inflation was less of a threat than once feared.

Investors have been divided for months over whether the US economy's reopening would cause persistent price increases, and a combination of new data and a shift in Federal Reserve sentiment appears to have convinced them inflation will be temporary.

About 15 minutes into trading, the broad-based S&P 500 was up 0.1 percent at 4,249.90. The tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index added 0.

3 percent to 14,290.21, building on Tuesday's record close.

The benchmark Dow Jones Industrial Average was flat at 33,942.77.

"It is back to status quo for the stock market," said Patrick J. O'Hare of Briefing.com, who added traders were reassured after Fed Chair Jerome Powell reiterated Tuesday that higher inflation is a short-term issue.

Stocks have rocketed higher during the Covid-19 pandemic after the Fed pledged it would keep its lending rate lower for longer to achieve maximum employment after the mass layoffs caused by measures to stop the virus.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Powell Price Market Dow Jones Employment

Recent Stories

Court adjourns hearing of case against MNA Javed L ..

2 minutes ago

Cotton factory gutted in Faisalabad

2 minutes ago

New Zealand need 139 in 53 overs to win World Test ..

2 minutes ago

Tehran Denies US Reports About Failed Attempt to L ..

2 minutes ago

Turkey Not Planning to Send Additional Troops to A ..

15 minutes ago

US stocks overcome Fed interest rate jitters

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.