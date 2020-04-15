UrduPoint.com
US Industrial Ouput Falls 5.4% In March As Virus Strikes: Fed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 08:36 PM

US industrial ouput falls 5.4% in March as virus strikes: Fed

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :US industrial production fell 5.4 percent in March as the coronavirus pandemic forced factories to close their doors and workers to stay home, the Federal Reserve said Wednesday.

It was largest decline since 1946.

Manufacturing output dropped 6.3 percent, also the biggest fall in more than seven decades, which was felt across most industries, with the largest drop seen in motor vehicles and parts.

