US Industrial Output Drops 1.3% In Sept Amid Supply Issues: Fed

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 18th October 2021 | 07:21 PM

US industrial output drops 1.3% in Sept amid supply issues: Fed

Output by US industries fell 1.3 percent last month amid continued supply constraints hindering manufacturing, the Federal Reserve reported Monday

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) :Output by US industries fell 1.3 percent last month amid continued supply constraints hindering manufacturing, the Federal Reserve reported Monday.

Declines were apparent across multiple categories, but stark in the auto sector, as production of motor vehicles and parts fell 7.2 percent "as shortages of semiconductors continued to hobble operations," the report said.

