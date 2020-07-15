UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Industrial Output Jumps 5.4% In June, -42.6% Q2: Fed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 15th July 2020 | 08:33 PM

US industrial output jumps 5.4% in June, -42.6% Q2: Fed

American industry saw a rebound in June as businesses began to reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic, with total output jumping by 5.4 percent compared to May, the Federal Reserve said Wednesday

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :American industry saw a rebound in June as businesses began to reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic, with total output jumping by 5.4 percent compared to May, the Federal Reserve said Wednesday.

But for the April-June quarter, which included the worst of the COVID-19 outbreak so far, industrial production collapsed at an annual rate of 42.6 percent, "its largest quarterly decrease since the industrial sector retrenched after World War II," the Fed said.

Manufacturing surged 7.2 percent last month, but mining, including oil and gas production, fell 2.9 percent.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Oil May June Gas World War Industry Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia reports 2,671 new COVID-19 cases, 42 ..

21 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Russian President discuss bilat ..

1 hour ago

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment to roll ..

2 hours ago

Gold rates in Karachi on Wednesday 15 July 2020

3 minutes ago

Karachi Mayor calls on president; seeks help to ad ..

3 minutes ago

All Foreigners Entering Latvia to Be Obligated to ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.