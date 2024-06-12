US inflation data unlikely to alter Fed plans to hold rates steady

Fresh US consumer inflation data published Wednesday is unlikely to sway the Federal Reserve, which is widely expected to leave its key lending rate unchanged and lower the number of cuts it has penciled in for this year

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) Fresh US consumer inflation data published Wednesday is unlikely to sway the Federal Reserve, which is widely expected to leave its key lending rate unchanged and lower the number of cuts it has penciled in for this year.

The May headline consumer inflation rate is expected to be little changed from a month earlier, according to the median forecast of economists surveyed by Dow Jones Newswires and The Wall Street Journal.

If the analysts are correct, inflation will remain stuck firmly above the Fed's long-term target of two percent, giving the US central bank an additional incentive to hold rates at a 23-year high of between 5.25 and 5.50 percent, and wait for the economic winds to change.

"We expect guidance from the Fed to signal a prolonged pause as the bar for hikes or several cuts remains high," Bank of America economists wrote in a recent investor note.