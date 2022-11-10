UrduPoint.com

US Inflation Eases In October But Still Near Decades-high

Umer Jamshaid Published November 10, 2022 | 10:30 PM

US inflation eases in October but still near decades-high

US consumer prices cooled in October but remained at decades-high levels, according to government data released Thursday, keeping the pressure on President Joe Biden as his Democratic party struggles to retain control of Congress

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2022 ) :US consumer prices cooled in October but remained at decades-high levels, according to government data released Thursday, keeping the pressure on President Joe Biden as his Democratic party struggles to retain control of Congress.

The closely-watched report showed more evidence of rising costs, including a rebound in gasoline prices, in a year when surging inflation was at the top of voter concerns, and as Americans headed to the polls in this week's midterm elections.

But there were positive signs in the closely-watched consumer price index (CPI), which showed annual inflation slowed to 7.7 percent in October, even while underscoring the heightened cost of living that has squeezed many households, the Labor Department reported.

That was the lowest annual increase since January, fueling hopes that soaring costs will start to pull back and causing Wall Street stocks to rally.

Biden welcomed the data, saying it showed "a much-needed break in inflation at the grocery store as we head into the holidays."But he cautioned in a statement that it will "take time to get inflation back to normal levels," with potential setbacks along the way, and vowed to keep helping households with living costs.

While the annual inflation rate was down from a harsh 9.1 percent in June -- the highest in 40 years -- latest numbers are unlikely to bring quick reprieve from the Federal Reserve's aggressive moves to cool the economy.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Holidays Price January June October Congress Stocks From Government Top (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Prohibited funding case: Imran Khan's interim bail ..

Prohibited funding case: Imran Khan's interim bail extended till November 23

2 minutes ago
 Islamabad High Court issues detailed verdict on pe ..

Islamabad High Court issues detailed verdict on petition filed for disqualificat ..

2 minutes ago
 Moldova, France Agree to Develop Defense Cooperati ..

Moldova, France Agree to Develop Defense Cooperation - Foreign Minister

2 minutes ago
 Biden Administration Moves to Protect Abortion Acc ..

Biden Administration Moves to Protect Abortion Access for Migrants in US Custody ..

2 minutes ago
 US Treasury Says Major Trading Partners Not Involv ..

US Treasury Says Major Trading Partners Not Involved in Currency Manipulation

33 minutes ago
 Sports goods exports witness 31.18 % increase

Sports goods exports witness 31.18 % increase

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.