US Inflation Eases to 7.7% Over Past 12 Months in October - Labor Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2022) US inflation cooled broadly in October for the first time in months as consumer prices grew at a slower pace than forecast, according to Labor Department data on Thursday that boosted hopes for the Federal Reserve to impose a smaller rate hike in December.

The Labor Department said the Consumer price Index, or CPI, expanded by 7.7% during the year to October, versus the 7.9% forecast by economists and against an annual growth of 8.2% in September. For the month itself, the CPI grew at the same 0.

4% pace as September and slower than the forecast of 0.6%.

Prior to this, the Fed had struggled to contain inflation for more than a year, with annual CPI remaining not too far from its 40-year peak of 9.1% in June. Unyielding inflation has forced the Fed to add 375 basis points to rates since March via six rate hikes, with four of them being jumbo-sized 75-basis point increases. But the Fed is contemplating a more modest 50-basis point hike in December and the latest CPI number could enable that.