US Inflation Has "Moderated Somewhat" But Still "Long Way To Go" For 2% Target - Powell

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 04, 2023 | 06:29 PM

US Inflation Has "Moderated Somewhat" But Still "Long Way to Go" for 2% Target - Powell

Inflation has "moderated somewhat" in the United States but the Federal Reserve still has a long way to go to bring runaway price growth back to its 2% per year target, Chairman Jerome Powell said Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2023) Inflation has "moderated somewhat" in the United States but the Federal Reserve still has a long way to go to bring runaway price growth back to its 2% per year target, Chairman Jerome Powell said Wednesday.

Inflation, now trending at between 4% and 5% per year, depending on the indicator, was well below four-decade highs of above 9% seen in June last year, Powell said after the Fed announced on Wednesday a tenth post-pandemic interest rate hike to contain price growth.

"Inflation has moderated somewhat since the middle of last year.

Nonetheless inflation pressures continue to run high and (the) process of getting inflation back down to 2% has a long way to go," Powell told a news conference. He also said the Fed's statement on the rate hike announced on Wednesday removed a line suggesting that additional policy firming may be appropriate. He called this a "meaningful change," given that the central bank might actually pause on a rate hike in June should inflation conditions become more favorable.�

