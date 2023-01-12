US inflation hits slowest pace in over a year amid hopes of less hawkish Fed

Consumer inflation in the United States slipped in December to the lowest level in over a year, government data showed on Thursday, signaling the worst of red-hot price increases may be over

As American households struggled with decades-high inflation in the last year, the Federal Reserve hiked its benchmark lending rate at a pace unheard of since the 1980s, in hopes of cooling the world's biggest economy.

The downward trend marks the sixth consecutive month of easing, and could fuel hope for some reprieve from steeply rising interest rates.

The consumer price index (CPI) last month rose 6.

5 percent from a year ago, the smallest increase since October 2021, said the Labor Department.

The annual figure is also down from November's 7.1 percent spike.

"The index for gasoline was by far the largest contributor to the monthly all items decrease," said the department.

This more than offset increases in the shelter component, with elevated rents still boosting consumer costs.

The data point could add to signs that the worst of surging prices may be over.

Between November and December, CPI dipped 0.1 percent, the first time in around two years it logged a month-on-month contraction, government data showed.