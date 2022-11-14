US Inflation Likely to Continue Rising Despite Recent Drop in Consumer Prices - NY Fed

US inflationary pressure is expected to continue rising in the coming year despite a recent drop in consumer prices, the New York Federal Reserve said in a survey published on Monday

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2022) US inflationary pressure is expected to continue rising in the coming year despite a recent drop in consumer prices, the New York Federal Reserve said in a survey published on Monday.

"Median one- and three-year-ahead inflation expectations increased to 5.9 percent and 3.1 percent from 5.4 percent and 2.

9 percent, respectively," the NY Fed said in its so-called Survey Of Consumer Expectations.

The projection comes after the Consumer price Index, or CPI, expanded at its slowest pace in nine months in October. The CPI expanded by 7.7% over a 12-month period last month, versus a growth of 7.9% forecast by economists and against the previous yearly growth of 8.2% to September.