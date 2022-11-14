UrduPoint.com

US Inflation Likely To Continue Rising Despite Recent Drop In Consumer Prices - NY Fed

Umer Jamshaid Published November 14, 2022 | 09:53 PM

US Inflation Likely to Continue Rising Despite Recent Drop in Consumer Prices - NY Fed

US inflationary pressure is expected to continue rising in the coming year despite a recent drop in consumer prices, the New York Federal Reserve said in a survey published on Monday

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2022) US inflationary pressure is expected to continue rising in the coming year despite a recent drop in consumer prices, the New York Federal Reserve said in a survey published on Monday.

"Median one- and three-year-ahead inflation expectations increased to 5.9 percent and 3.1 percent from 5.4 percent and 2.

9 percent, respectively," the NY Fed said in its so-called Survey Of Consumer Expectations.

The projection comes after the Consumer price Index, or CPI, expanded at its slowest pace in nine months in October. The CPI expanded by 7.7% over a 12-month period last month, versus a growth of 7.9% forecast by economists and against the previous yearly growth of 8.2% to September.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Price New York September October From Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Majority of US Voters Believe Some Election Races ..

Majority of US Voters Believe Some Election Races Likely Affected by Cheating - ..

2 minutes ago
 Fault developed in Neelum Jhelum Hydropower Plant ..

Fault developed in Neelum Jhelum Hydropower Plant would be fixed in six months: ..

2 minutes ago
 Final preparations underway for NASA's Moon rocket ..

Final preparations underway for NASA's Moon rocket launch

4 minutes ago
 Germany nationalises Gazprom subsidiary: ministry

Germany nationalises Gazprom subsidiary: ministry

4 minutes ago
 Aga Khan Health Service wins IHF Awards for net-ze ..

Aga Khan Health Service wins IHF Awards for net-zero target by 2030

4 minutes ago
 Supreme Court hears Imran Khan's petition challeng ..

Supreme Court hears Imran Khan's petition challenging NAB amendments

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.