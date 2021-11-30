UrduPoint.com

US Inflation Risk Has Increased Beyond Pandemic Causes - Fed Chairman

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Tue 30th November 2021 | 08:59 PM

US Inflation Risk Has Increased Beyond Pandemic Causes - Fed Chairman

The risk of inflation in the United States has increased beyond the cause of the coronavirus pandemic, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2021) The risk of inflation in the United States has increased beyond the cause of the coronavirus pandemic, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said Tuesday.

"Generally, the higher prices we're seeing are related to the supply and demand imbalances that can be traced directly back to the pandemic and the reopening of the economy, but it's also the case that price increases have spread much more broadly in the recent few months across the economy," Powell told a Senate hearing on the economy. "And I think the risk of higher inflation has increased."

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Hearing Senate Powell Price United States Coronavirus

Recent Stories

US envoy joins leaders from various faiths to prom ..

US envoy joins leaders from various faiths to promote lifesaving COVID-19 vaccin ..

7 minutes ago
 Pindiites demand punitive action against drug pedd ..

Pindiites demand punitive action against drug peddlers

7 minutes ago
 Head of Belarusian Football Federation Detained in ..

Head of Belarusian Football Federation Detained in Czech Republic - Reports

7 minutes ago
 24 held with contraband

24 held with contraband

7 minutes ago
 French military facing growing protests in Sahel

French military facing growing protests in Sahel

11 minutes ago
 150 smoke emitting vehicles impounded, 13 factorie ..

150 smoke emitting vehicles impounded, 13 factories imposed heavy fines: DC

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.