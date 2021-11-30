US Inflation Risk Has Increased Beyond Pandemic Causes - Fed Chairman

The risk of inflation in the United States has increased beyond the cause of the coronavirus pandemic, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2021) The risk of inflation in the United States has increased beyond the cause of the coronavirus pandemic, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said Tuesday.

"Generally, the higher prices we're seeing are related to the supply and demand imbalances that can be traced directly back to the pandemic and the reopening of the economy, but it's also the case that price increases have spread much more broadly in the recent few months across the economy," Powell told a Senate hearing on the economy. "And I think the risk of higher inflation has increased."