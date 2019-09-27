UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Inflation Sees August Heat; Defense Lifts Manufacturing

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 27th September 2019 | 07:15 PM

US inflation sees August heat; defense lifts manufacturing

A key component of the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation measure of ticked higher in August for the third month in a row, according to government data released Friday

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :A key component of the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation measure of ticked higher in August for the third month in a row, according to government data released Friday.

The upward price pressures are likely to heighten disagreements among US policymakers about the need to cut interest rates again this year, as markets are expecting.

Meanwhile, spending by American consumers slowed in August -- a month when the US-China trade war deteriorated and stock markets wobbled -- even though disposable incomes rose, according to the Commerce Department data.

Tumbling energy prices kept a lid on overall price gains for last month, as the Personal Consumption Expenditures price index was unchanged from July, falling short of economists' expectations.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Price July August Market Commerce From Government

Recent Stories

HUAWEI Y7 Prime 2019 – Special Edition Rakes in ..

55 seconds ago

Ali, Jalat shine on Day Two of Quaid-e Azam Trophy ..

12 minutes ago

Rawalpindi Model Courts dispose of 145 murder, nar ..

1 minute ago

3-day power suspension schedule in Islamabad

1 minute ago

Women rally held to express solidarity with Kashmi ..

1 minute ago

OGRA suggests reduction in POL prices from Oct 1

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.