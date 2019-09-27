US inflation sees August heat; defense lifts manufacturing

A key component of the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation measure of ticked higher in August for the third month in a row, according to government data released Friday

The upward price pressures are likely to heighten disagreements among US policymakers about the need to cut interest rates again this year, as markets are expecting.

Meanwhile, spending by American consumers slowed in August -- a month when the US-China trade war deteriorated and stock markets wobbled -- even though disposable incomes rose, according to the Commerce Department data.

Tumbling energy prices kept a lid on overall price gains for last month, as the Personal Consumption Expenditures price index was unchanged from July, falling short of economists' expectations.