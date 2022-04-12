UrduPoint.com

US Inflation Sets New 40-Year High As Consumer Prices Rise By 8.5% - Labor Dept.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 12, 2022 | 06:01 PM

US Inflation Sets New 40-Year High as Consumer Prices Rise by 8.5% - Labor Dept.

US inflation has set a new 40-year high in March as the consumer price index rose by 8.5% over last year, the US Labor Department said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2022) US inflation has set a new 40-year high in March as the consumer price index rose by 8.5% over last year, the US Labor Department said on Tuesday.

"The all items index continued to accelerate, rising 8.

5 percent for the 12 months ending March, the largest 12-month increase since the period ending December 1981," the Labor Department said.

Energy prices rose 32.0 percent over the previous year, while the food index increased 8.8 percent, the largest 12-month increase since May 1981, the department said.

In the year to February, US consumer prices rose by 7.9%, which was also a 40-year high, following a four-decade record of 7.5% in January.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Price January February March May December All

Recent Stories

Careem to provide mobility solutions for women at ..

Careem to provide mobility solutions for women at Engro

18 minutes ago
 Putin Says Flight of Belarusian Cosmonaut to Space ..

Putin Says Flight of Belarusian Cosmonaut to Space May Take Place Next Year

3 minutes ago
 Police organize seminar on women safety app, haras ..

Police organize seminar on women safety app, harassment, violence cell

3 minutes ago
 Chief Minister condemns attack on police vans

Chief Minister condemns attack on police vans

3 minutes ago
 Twin cities' residents to continue enjoying MCI Ra ..

Twin cities' residents to continue enjoying MCI Ramzan festival

3 minutes ago
 Dubai's DEWA shares soar in Gulf's biggest IPO sin ..

Dubai's DEWA shares soar in Gulf's biggest IPO since 2019

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.