US Inflation Sets New 40-Year High as Consumer Prices Rise by 8.5% - Labor Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2022) US inflation has set a new 40-year high in March as the consumer price index rose by 8.5% over last year, the US Labor Department said on Tuesday.

"The all items index continued to accelerate, rising 8.

5 percent for the 12 months ending March, the largest 12-month increase since the period ending December 1981," the Labor Department said.

Energy prices rose 32.0 percent over the previous year, while the food index increased 8.8 percent, the largest 12-month increase since May 1981, the department said.

In the year to February, US consumer prices rose by 7.9%, which was also a 40-year high, following a four-decade record of 7.5% in January.