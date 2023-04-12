Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

US Inflation Slows In March But Remains Above Fed Target

Sumaira FH Published April 12, 2023 | 08:53 PM

US inflation slows in March but remains above Fed target

US consumer inflation slowed in March, according to data released Wednesday, but remained well above the Federal Reserve's target level despite numerous interest rate hikes over the last year

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2023 ) :US consumer inflation slowed in March, according to data released Wednesday, but remained well above the Federal Reserve's target level despite numerous interest rate hikes over the last year.

The rate of inflation year-over-year fell to 5.0 percent last month from 6.0 percent in February, the smallest 12-month increase since May 2021, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Still, several commentators noted that the inflation rate remains much above the Fed's two percent target, while adding that prices for gasoline and many household items stand above pre-pandemic levels, weighing on households.

The report showed a 0.1 percent increase in March over the prior month on a seasonally adjusted basis, much lower than the 0.4 percent reading in February and also below the 0.3 percent that had been expected by analysts.

But several analysts still expect the Fed to hike interest rates again next month, albeit by just a quarter percent point, smaller than several recent increases.

"The good news is that inflation continues to trend down, with prices increasing at their slowest pace since April 2021," said Neil Saunders, managing director of GlobalData Retail.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Reading February March April May From Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

US Billionaire Warren Buffett Says Bitcoin Is 'Gam ..

US Billionaire Warren Buffett Says Bitcoin Is 'Gambling Token' Without Intrinsic ..

19 minutes ago
 Youm-e-Ali (RA) observed peacefully amid strict se ..

Youm-e-Ali (RA) observed peacefully amid strict security measures

14 minutes ago
 Iran delegation visits Saudi amid thaw between reg ..

Iran delegation visits Saudi amid thaw between regional powers

14 minutes ago
 Supreme Court (SC) summons finance secretary, AGP ..

Supreme Court (SC) summons finance secretary, AGP over non-provision of election ..

28 minutes ago
 Sindh University to observe founder Vice Chancello ..

Sindh University to observe founder Vice Chancellor's 55th death anniversary tom ..

14 minutes ago
 UK, Ireland Bid to Jointly Host UEFA Euro 2028

UK, Ireland Bid to Jointly Host UEFA Euro 2028

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.