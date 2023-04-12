US inflation slows in March but remains above Fed target

US consumer inflation slowed in March, according to data released Wednesday, but remained well above the Federal Reserve's target level despite numerous interest rate hikes over the last year

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2023 ) :US consumer inflation slowed in March, according to data released Wednesday, but remained well above the Federal Reserve's target level despite numerous interest rate hikes over the last year.

The rate of inflation year-over-year fell to 5.0 percent last month from 6.0 percent in February, the smallest 12-month increase since May 2021, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Still, several commentators noted that the inflation rate remains much above the Fed's two percent target, while adding that prices for gasoline and many household items stand above pre-pandemic levels, weighing on households.

The report showed a 0.1 percent increase in March over the prior month on a seasonally adjusted basis, much lower than the 0.4 percent reading in February and also below the 0.3 percent that had been expected by analysts.

But several analysts still expect the Fed to hike interest rates again next month, albeit by just a quarter percent point, smaller than several recent increases.

"The good news is that inflation continues to trend down, with prices increasing at their slowest pace since April 2021," said Neil Saunders, managing director of GlobalData Retail.