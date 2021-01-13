UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Inflation Stays Muted As Chaotic 2020 Ends

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 13th January 2021 | 11:56 PM

US inflation stays muted as chaotic 2020 ends

The US economy saw little inflation in 2020 amid the disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic, with the final month of a year seeing only a slight increase as gasoline prices rose, according to government data Wednesday

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ):The US economy saw little inflation in 2020 amid the disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic, with the final month of a year seeing only a slight increase as gasoline prices rose, according to government data Wednesday.

The consumer price index (CPI) increased 1.4 percent for 2020, the Labor Department said in the report reflecting a year during which the economy plunged as the pandemic shut businesses nationwide.

That was down from the 2.3 percent inflation in 2019.

Amid a still-tentative economic recovery, CPI rose 0.4 percent in December, seasonally adjusted, in line with analysts' forecasts, accelerating from the 0.2 percent increase in November, according to the report.

However the "core" index excluding food and energy rose 0.

1 percent in December, and for 2020 the increase was 1.6 percent -- far below the central bank's 2.0 percent goal.

Kathy Bostjancic of Oxford Economics said the muted reading means the Federal Reserve is unlikely to soon change its commitment to keep interest rates low to spur employment and to continue buying tens of billions of dollars in bonds.

"The benign core inflation readings support our call that the Fed does not lift the policy rate from the effective lower bound until 2024," she said in an analysis.

The Labor Department said the December increase was driven by an 8.4 percent surge in gasoline prices.

The food index, both for meals at home and away, rose 0.4 percent.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Bank Reading Oxford Price November December 2019 2020 From Government Billion Employment Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE&#039;s non-oil trade hit AED1.033 trillion dur ..

15 seconds ago

US, Bahrain Sign Memorandum to Establish Trade Zon ..

4 seconds ago

World Muslim Communities Council calls for outlawi ..

45 minutes ago

Fujairah oil product stocks fall for 4th week, lon ..

45 minutes ago

Football Italian Cup results

32 minutes ago

Ejaz Ahmed Minhas to look after work of DG Pakista ..

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.