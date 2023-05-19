UrduPoint.com

US Inflation Still High But Interest Rates Need Not Rise As Much As Expected - Powell

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 19, 2023 | 11:07 PM

Inflation in the United States is still too high but tightening bank credit conditions also mean that interest rates need not rise as much as expected, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2023) Inflation in the United States is still too high but tightening bank credit conditions also mean that interest rates need not rise as much as expected, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said on Friday.

"Conditions in the banking sector ... are contributing to tighter credit conditions and are likely to weigh on economic growth and inflation," Powell said. "So, as a result, our policy rate may not need to rise as much as it would have otherwise to achieve our goals."

The Fed has raised rates by ten times since the end of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2022, adding a total of 5% to the previous 0.25%.

After its last hike of 0.25% in May, the Fed said it will "closely monitor" data in the coming months and assess their effectiveness in helping the United States return to its inflation target of 2% versus actual price growth which was running at about 5%. That had given hope to the central bank's watchers that the Fed could call for a pause at its next decision on rates on June 14.

On Thursday, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard suggested that he would push for another interest rate hike next month, saying his ideal target for a "sufficiently restrictive" rate would be 6%.

That effectively meant another 0.75% increase, or three more quarter point hikes at the Fed's latest pace.

But Powell appeared far more dovish in his assessment of what rates should be going forth. He underscored the strength and resilience of the banking system, explaining the separate yet often complementary roles of monetary policy and supervisory tools. Powell also suggested that tightening bank credit conditions might do some of the Fed's work on battling inflation.

"As policy has become more restrictive, the risk of doing too much than doing too little is becoming more balanced now", but "we haven't made any decisions yet," Powell said.

Credit conditions have tightened in the United States after a number of banks� landed in trouble over the past two months as their customers abruptly withdrew deposits, requiring either government intervention to prop them up or an outright sale to a stronger banking entity.

